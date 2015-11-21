Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Police carry out raids in Brussels. An official in the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office told AP news agency that the raids are taking place in Molenbeek and other areas in Brussels, Report informs.

Belgian authorities today launched six raids in the Brussels region linked to Bilal Hadfi, one of the suicide bombers in Friday’s attacks. The raids are centering on “his entourage”, the official said.

Hadfi has been dubbed the “baby-faced terrorist” following his attack on the stadium as France played Germany in a friendly match.

But Mr. Van der Sypt said investigators hoped that all of the raids could help develop information on the plot behind the Paris attacks.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel on Thursday rejected criticism of his country’s security services over the Paris attacks, saying Belgian intelligence led to a huge raid in France targeting the suspected mastermind.

Two bodies were found in the rubble of the building after an explosion thought to have been caused when a woman, named in reports as Abaaoud’s cousin Hasna Aitboulachen, detonated a suicide vest.

Mr Michel also wants the constitution to be amended – in a bid to increase the length of time a terror suspect can be held in police custody without charge.

“We knew that they were radicalized and could make their way to Syria but they did not show signs of possible threat”, said Van Der Sypt.