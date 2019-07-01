Poland to build a training center for American soldiers

The combat training center for US soldiers will be built in the town of Drawsko Pomorskie, in Northern Poland, Minister of National Defense of the Republic Mariusz Błaszczak told on air of the Polish radio, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"In the third quarter of this year, we will sign an agreement with the United States on the training center at the site in Drawsko Pomorskie. It will be designed mainly for American troops, and US army soldiers will be able to hone their skills on the spot, without the need to travel to Germany," Błaszczak said.

Earlier it was reported that the United States and Poland agreed to deploy a squadron of US reconnaissance drones MQ-9 on Polish territory and US intends to increase the number of its troops by one thousand people from the current 4.5 thousand.

Currently, about 4.5 thousand servicemen of US army are stationed in Poland - as part of the US armored brigade and the multinational battalion group.