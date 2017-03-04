 Top
    PKK attacked on building of Kurdistan Democratic Party of Syria

    Terrorists opened fire on building, office was destroyed

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ PYP terrorists (Syrian branch of the PKK group) attacked on building of Kurdistan Democratic Party which has close ties with Massoud Barzani in Syria's Qamishli area.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, terrorists opened fire on building, portret of Massoud Barzani was torn office destroyed.

    Yesterday, news spread that PKK members had shootout with Kurdish forces in Mosul, Sinjar.As a result of that armed conflict, 1 terrorist killed, 4 wounded.

