    Pilot of Russian jet violated Turkey border by Iranian squad

    Quds Commander Major General Soleimani spearheaded the rescue

    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The pilot of the Russian Su-24 jet shot down by Turkey was rescued in an operation by Iranian special forces, it has been claimed.

    Report informs referring to the Iranian 'Fars' Agency, said the Quds Commander Major General Soleimani spearheaded the rescue.

    Emad Abshenas, a reporter for Russia’s state-run Sputnik news agency, wrote a piece in the Persian-language website of the Russian agency outlining the rescue story as told by a senior Syrian officer.

    The Iranian troops reportedly found the Russian pilot using his GPS, discovering he was being held 6km behind the frontline of the clashes between the Syrian army and the opposition.

