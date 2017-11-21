Pilot dies after US Air Force supercruiser fighter crashes

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ One US Air Force pilot is dead and another has been hospitalized after a T-38 Talon crashed in Texas on Monday, Report informs citing the Fox News.

The pilots, both of whom are not being identified, crashed the training jet near Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio around 4 p.m., roughly 14 miles northwest, the Air Force stated.

The surviving pilot was transported to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio.

The accident is under investigation.