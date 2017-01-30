 Top
    Peskov: No deals discussed with US for lifting sanctions against Russia

    'First we have to decide on the date and place of meeting of two presidents'

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ No deals discussed with the United States in exchange for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

    Report, informs citing the TASS, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It is hardly possible to talk about any deal: first, it is necessary to determine the date and place of the meeting of the two presidents," Peskov said.

    According to him, Putin and Trump will discuss topics that they touched during their telephone conversation on 28 January more in detail at a personal meeting.

