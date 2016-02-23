Pentagon to release plan to close Guantanamo

 Top
    Baku.23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Department spokesperson Lt .Col. Tom Crosson said that the US Department of Defense intends to release a proposal on February 23 to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in accordance with a deadline set by US lawmakers, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    President Barack Obama has been attempting to close the Guantanamo Bay before he leaves office in January 2017, despite opposition coming mainly, but not exclusively, from congressional Republicans and state governors.

    On Monday, the White House stated the detention center now hosts 91 detainees, but at least ten are considered too dangerous to be set free, according to US officials.

