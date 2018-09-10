Pentagon denies reports on use of phosphorus bombs in Syria

© Foto: Evert Meulie

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ / The Pentagon spokesperson Sean Robertson has denied the reports that phosphorous bombs were used by the US warplanes to deliver a strike on the settlement of Hajin in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate on September 8, Report informs citing TASS.

"At this time, we have not received any reports of any use of white phosphorous," Robertson said in an interview with TASS. "None of the military units in the area are even equipped with white phosphorous munitions of any kind."

Vladimir Savchenko, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, stated on Sunday that phosphorous bombs were used by the US air force warplanes to deliver a strike on the settlement of Hajin in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate.