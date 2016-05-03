​Pentagon Chief speaks about NATO allies preparing to put four battalions at Eastern border

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ US and NATO allies discussing the possibility of placing four battalions on a rotary basis in Poland and the Baltic countries. Report informs citing TASS, this was stated by Defense Secretary Ashton Carter,adding that any new forces in the region would be rotational.

The Pentagon chief would not specify what countries would contribute troops but said the possible deployment is one of several options being weighed by the alliance. Any final decision to bolster troop levels in Europe will probably be made at a NATO summit in Warsaw this summer, he said.

Some aspects of the possible deployment were first reported in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. According to the report, the contingent could comprise four battalions of roughly 1,000 troops apiece. Western officials told the Journal that two of the battalions would come from the United States and the other two from Germany and Britain. But the officials said the numbers and contributions have not been finalized.