Pentagon chief isolated due to COVID-19

In the following weeks, the US Secretary of Defense and his first deputy will communicate with their subordinates only via video so that the Pentagon's leadership is not exposed to the risk of COVID-19 infection, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman, said.,

"Starting today, the secretary and the deputy secretary are remaining physically separated," Hoffman told reporters on Monday, explaining that the Department of Defense is "attempting to put a, for lack of a better term, a bubble around the two of them."

According to him, this means that the interaction with the top leaders of the agency in the service issues will be done only through video communication.

At the same time, the spokesman pointed out that thirty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the US Armed Forces so far.

The total number of infected people in the United States exceeded 4,600, and eighty-five died.