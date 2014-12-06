Pentagon chief arrived to Afghanistan on unannounced visit

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on unannounced visit, Report informs referring to Reuters.This trip of Hagel in the Afghan capital associated with the withdrawal of the country's main US combat troops."I am confident that the Afghan security forces can protect Kabul" - the head of the Pentagon said referring to the threat posed by militant movement "Taliban", which in recent years have intensified.

During the visit, he will meet with the leadership of the Afghan and American soldiers.

This is the last visit of 68-year-old Hagel to Kabul as US Secretary of Defense.

On December 5, President Barack Obama nominated Ashton Carter as the Head of Pentangon.