Pence: US military exercises with South Korea to continue

© JUNG YEON-JE / AFP - Getty Images

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ / US military exercises with South Korea will be held despite of Trump's promise to suspend them in exchange for "successful negotiations with North Korea".

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Vice President Mike Pence said according to Senator Cory Gardner.

Trump's statement caused confusion in the Republican party, and Pence tried to reassure its members. Senator Cory Gardner noted that Pence said "the administration will continue to find out what the President said" and that "exercises with South Korea will continue".

However, Communications director of Pence Jarrod Agen tweeted, " the Vice President did not say that military exercises with South Korea would continue."

In turn, the Pentagon spokesman said that the US military has not yet received any instructions on the suspension of exercises in South Korea.