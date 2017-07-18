 Top
    Pence: Trump to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem

    US Vice-President: I promise that day

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The US Vice-President Mike Pence has confirmed President Donald Trump's intention to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem.

    "I promise you that the day will come when President Donald Trump will move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It is just a matter of time," Pence said delivering a speech at the "Chrsitians United for Israel" summit.

    The Vice-President also went on saying that the United States always supports Israel. 

