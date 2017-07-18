Pence: Trump to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The US Vice-President Mike Pence has confirmed President Donald Trump's intention to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem.

Report informs referring to Gazeta.ru.

"I promise you that the day will come when President Donald Trump will move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It is just a matter of time," Pence said delivering a speech at the "Chrsitians United for Israel" summit.

The Vice-President also went on saying that the United States always supports Israel.