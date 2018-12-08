Passenger bus falls into ravine in Jammu and Kashmir, more than ten dead

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Passenger bus fell into the ravine in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, more than ten people were killed.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that in the morning the passenger bus overturned on a slippery road and fell into the ravine.

As a result of the accident, 11 people were killed, 19 were injured of varying severity, the condition of five victims is estimated as critical by doctors.

All the victims were taken to the hospital in Punch city .