    Passenger bus drowns in Jordan: casualties reported

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ A passenger bus crashed in Jordan, Report informs citing Ammon News.

    According to the report, the vehicle drowned during the floods caused by torrential rains in the Middle East. There were 44 passengers on the bus during the accident, 37 of them were schoolchildren.

    As a result of the accident, 10 people were killed, 11 were injured.

    Emergency service workers provided assistance to those injured. The circumstances of the incident are investigated.

