Palestinians mark Prisoner's Day in Jerusalem

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Scores of Palestinians on Friday staged a rally inside East Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark Palestinian Prisoners' Day.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the rally began following weekly Friday prayers at the iconic mosque.

Palestinians chanted slogans in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and demanded their release.

Some protesters carried flags of Palestinian faction Hamas; others carried flags of rival Palestinian faction Fatah. Others still held photos of Palestinian detainees.

A large photo of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was placed inside the mosque compound, along with another of late Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

In a sermon that preceded weekly Friday prayers, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, paid tribute to Palestinian prisoners.

Despite an Israeli army presence outside the mosque compound, the rally did not lead to clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli security forces.

Palestinians first began commemorating Prisoners' Day in 1974, when the first Palestinian detainee held by Israel was released in a prisoner swap.

Over 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in prisons throughout the self-proclaimed Jewish state, according to official Palestinian figures.