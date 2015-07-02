Palestine Plans to Open Embassy in Vatican Within 2 Months

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Palestine plans to open its embassy in the Holy See within two months, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki said Thursday, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

“We have signed a legal agreement with the Vatican that defines the relationship between the Catholic Church, which is represented in many countries, and the Palestinian government. And it’s possible that in the next couple of months we will open our embassy in the Vatican,” Maliki said at a press conference in Moscow.