Pakistani soldiers killed 15 Taliban militants in Khyber

Baku.28 March.REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan says at least 15 suspected militants have been killed during an exchange of fire in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber tribal region near the Afghan border, Report informs citing foreign media.

The Pakistani military said in a statement that its forces launched an attack after spotting a group of militants near a military post in the Khyber region’s Tirah Valley on Saturday.

“Troops on post valiantly engaged terrorists and surrounded them, intense gun battle took place,” the statement said, adding that three Pakistani soldiers were also wounded in Saturday’s battle.

Khyber is one of the regions on Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan which have been a hideout for Takfiri militant groups, including al-Qaeda and the Pakistani Taliban, during the past years.