Six people were killed, and over 100 suffered after toxic gas leaked in Karachi’s Keamari Sunday night.

Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi confirmed six deaths. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and ordered free medical treatment for everyone affected.

The patients were taken to Ziauddin Hospital, Kutiyana Memon, Jinnah, and Civil. The vice-chairman of the union council in Keamari had said the local hospital couldn’t treat all those affected.