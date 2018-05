Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Number of victims of the heatwave in Pakistan exceeded 800 people. Victims are mostly older people from poor families, Report inforns citing BBC News.

Thus, in the city of Karachi 780 people died, more than 30 victims have been reported in other parts of Sindh.

Thermometer, on Tuesday, June 23 increased to 45 degrees of Celsius. Authorities declared June 24 a holiday for people, to stay at home.