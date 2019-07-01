Pakistan hands list of 261 Indian prisoners to India

© ТАСС https://report.az/storage/news/0665b1f1e7523cca137e5c8e03f0876b/079d7623-249a-4fcf-b5c5-731c1720cbb4_292.jpg

Pakistan today handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Report informs citing the DND.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the step was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008.

"The Government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners (52 civil + 209 fishermen) in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad," it said.

The Foreign Office said that the Indian Government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Under the agreement both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1st and July 1st, respectively.