    Over 40 people died in India from abnormal freeze

    Record-breaking colds observed in Uttar Pradesh state

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ More than 40 people died in past 24 hours from the abnormal cold in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Report informs referring to foreign media.

    Over the past week, record colds were recorded in this state, the minimum temperature in some regions fell to 7.5 degrees of frost. At the same time, there is no central heating in the country.

    Since January 5, in total, 143 people died here, among them also were children.

    Due to the cold weather, classes in all primary and secondary schools have been canceled.

