    Over 30 killed in Philippines resort casino attack - VIDEO - PHOTO

    Most of the dead were suffocated during a fire© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ More than 30 dead bodies were found in the Resorts World Manila resort complex in the capital of the Philippines, where an unknown man opened fire. Most of the dead were suffocated during the fire, which was arranged by the raider.

    Report informs citing TASS, Kyodo news agency said on Friday referring to local police.

    According to report, another 54 people were poisoned with carbon monoxide during the incident. The attacker himself, according to some reports, committed suicide, while other witnesses say he was killed by the police.

