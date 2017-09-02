Over 100 thousand Americans demanded to declare George Soros a terrorist

© AP/George Soros

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Over 100,000 people have signed a petition accusing billionaire investor George Soros of sedition against the US, demanding that he and his affiliates be declared “domestic terrorists” and that his assets be seized.

Report informs citing the TASS, the petition was initially launched on August 20 by “E.B.” on the White House petitions website. Since it reached the threshold of 100,000 signatures before the September 19 deadline, the White House will now have to provide a formal response.

The creators of the petition on the website ‘We the People’ say that Soros has “willfully” tried to “destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens.” To achieve these goals, the author says, “Soros has created multiple organizations with a sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to destroy the US government.”

Soros is the founder and head of the hedge fund Soros Fund Management and is among the richest people in the world. Forbes estimates his fortune at 25 bln USD.