Over 100 civilians killed in the shelling of Aleppo in August

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over 100 civilians were killed and 700 wounded in heavy shelling of Aleppo since the beginning of August, Report informs citing Tass.

The local authorities note that more than half of the dead were women and children.

In hospitals of the city there are hundreds of seriously injured people who require skilled medical care.

The district of al-Hamdaniya, located in the South of the city, suffered the most. The militants seized part of the buildings of the artillery school, began shelling residential neighborhoods South of Aleppo. On August 10, filled with striking elements, a gas cylinder struck a passenger bus, a few shells fell on a small market. As a result, 14 people were killed and nearly 50 injured.

The pathologist of the hospital of the University of Aleppo Hashim told the Russian journalists that in August, the militants had adopted the tactics of “scorched earth”, using their most powerful weapons against civilians. “I saw pits with a depth up to 5 meters left by exploding shells. These shells are able to destroy the whole house. My house, too, was hit by a shell,” he says.

A resident of al-Hadi, Najwa Kati shows that the terrorists shelled the city with artillery shells, gas cylinders and homemade rockets.

“One of shells got to the shop. The owner lost his legs. The pieces get to the balcony of my house. I barely had time to hide their children,” she says.