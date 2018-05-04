OPCW director general named dose of substance used to poison Skripals

© Peter Dejong/AP

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ About 50 to 100 grams of liquid nerve agent was used in the March 4 attack on the former Russian spy Sergei V. Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Report informs, director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Ahmet Uzumcu said.

Investigators have said that the substance was applied to the door of Mr. Skripal’s home, and that it likely seeped through their skin over the course of several hours, rendering them unconscious after they left a restaurant in central Salisbury.

“One thing, perhaps, which is important to note is that the nerve agent seems to be very persistent,” he said. “It’s not affected by weather conditions. That explains, actually, that they were able to identify it after a considerable time lapse. We understand it was also of high purity.”

He added that for research activities or protection you would need, for instance, five to 10 grams or so. According to A. Uzumcu this nerve agent will be included in the list of banned chemicals.