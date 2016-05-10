One dead and five injured in Munich stabbing attack

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ One person has been killed and several injured in a knife attack by a suspect at a railway station near Munich.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the attack took place at around 4.50am on Tuesday and the suspected perpetrator was arrested shortly afterwards.

A newspaper delivery driver was stabbed in the back during the "indiscriminate" assault, a firefighter told the Merkur newspaper.

A spokesperson at the Bavarian state criminal investigation office told The Independent one of the victims was initially in a critical condition but died later in hospital.

Three other men were injured, one seriously. The spokesperson said she could not confirm whether the attack was terror-related or give information on any suspected motive. The investigation continues.

German authorities increased the nationwide terror alert level following November's Paris attacks, increasing security at transport hubs, tourist attractions and major events.