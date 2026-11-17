Omani, Iranian FMs mull maritime security, de-escalation in Middle East
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- 17 November, 2026
- 10:43
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Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have discussed maritime security and ways to reduce tensions in the Middle East during a meeting in Muscat, the Omani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, according to Report.
"The ministers [...] discussed the importance of ensuring the safety of maritime corridors and uninterrupted international shipping and trade, as well as the necessity of keeping political and diplomatic channels of communication open," the statement said.
The parties also emphasized the importance of continuing responsible diplomatic efforts and adopting approaches based on dialogue, shared interests, and respect for the sovereignty of states.
Oman və İranın XİN başçıları dəniz dəhlizlərinin təhlükəsizliyini müzakirə ediblər
Главы МИД Омана и Ирана обсудили безопасность морских коридоров
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