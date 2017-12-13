OIC declares: East Jerusalem is occupied capital of Palestinian State

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "East Jerusalem is an occupied capital of the Palestinian State".

Report informs, says the final statement of today's extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Istanbul.

The final communique urges the international community to recognize East Jerusalem as an occupied capital of the Palestinian State.

The statement declares that Donald Trump's decision declaring Al-Quds as capital of Israel as null and void legally: "Consider it an attack on the historical, legal, natural and national rights of the Palestinian people, a deliberate undermining of all peace efforts, an impetus to of extremism and terrorism, and a threat to international peace and security; consider that this dangerous declaration, which aims to change the legal status of the City of Al-Quds Ash-Sharif, is null and void".

The statement says that the decision is a serious violation of the UN Security Council resolutions 1980 and 2016: "Hold the US Administration fully liable for all the consequences of not retracting from this illegal decision".