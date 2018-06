Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Barak Obama starts his last big tour as US president on November 15.

Report informs referring to the TASS, he will first pay visit to Greece to meet prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

According to information, the acting president then will travel to Germany, where he will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

On November 17, he will travel to Peru to attend Forum of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).