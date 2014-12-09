Obama defends peaceful protests against racism in USA

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama defends the peaceful protests against racism in the country.

Report informs referring to foreign media.

"I think as long as they are peaceful, they are needed," - said Obama.At the same time, the president stressed that, when the protests turned violent, they become "counterproductive."

"I, as president, consider the problem as one of the most important. America thrives when everyone feels that he is treated fairly, when all have equal rights, "- said the US president.

Address by the President comes amid mass protests against the tyranny of the police in respect of Colored People in many US cities. They broke out after a jury in Ferguson (Missouri) and New York justified the killing of two unarmed African Americans by police. It is perceived as a racism in the country.