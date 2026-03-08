NYT: First week of military operations in Iran cost US $6B

The US spent approximately $6 billion in the first week of military operations in Iran, Report informs with reference to The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, the Pentagon disclosed this exact amount to Congress this week. The publication noted that $4 billion of the said funds were spent on munitions, primarily on systems intercepting Iranian missiles.

The publication wrote that lawmakers expect the US administration to request additional funding from Congress for military operations.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran, carrying out airstrikes across the Islamic Republic. As a result of US and Israeli airstrikes, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the early morning of February 28.