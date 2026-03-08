Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    NYT: First week of military operations in Iran cost US $6B

    Other countries
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 14:43
    NYT: First week of military operations in Iran cost US $6B

    The US spent approximately $6 billion in the first week of military operations in Iran, Report informs with reference to The New York Times.

    According to the newspaper, the Pentagon disclosed this exact amount to Congress this week. The publication noted that $4 billion of the said funds were spent on munitions, primarily on systems intercepting Iranian missiles.

    The publication wrote that lawmakers expect the US administration to request additional funding from Congress for military operations.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran, carrying out airstrikes across the Islamic Republic. As a result of US and Israeli airstrikes, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the early morning of February 28.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    NYT: İrandakı hərbi əməliyyatların ilk həftəsi ABŞ-yə 6 milyard dollara başa gəlib
    NYT: Неделя войны с Ираном обошлась США в $6 млрд

    Latest News

    15:19
    Photo

    Festive spirit fills Baku streets on International Women's Day - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    14:43

    NYT: First week of military operations in Iran cost US $6B

    Other countries
    14:25

    Red Crescent: More than 9,600 civilian objects damaged in airstrikes on Iran

    Region
    14:04

    Pakistan Senate chairman condemns Iran"s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    13:47
    Photo

    Nearly 1,900 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan amid US–Israel operation

    Domestic policy
    13:30

    Iran strikes US helicopter base in Kuwait

    Region
    13:19

    NYT: Iran may still have access to enriched uranium at site bombed by US last year

    Other countries
    12:51

    Four US bombers land at RAF base in UK after warning of surge in strikes on Iran

    Milli Majlis
    12:38

    UN Secretary-General: Gender equality is one of driving forces of sustainable development

    Other countries
    All News Feed