    Nusra Front attempts to capture two Shiite villages in north Syria

    11 killed at Nubol and al-Zahraa towns during clashes against Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic fighters

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Rose to 11, the number of NDF elements from Nubol and al-Zahraa towns who were killed during clashes against Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic fighters, Report informs citing foreign mass media.

    They took control on many streets in the southern section of al-Zahraa town in addition to few buildings in Nubol town, no less than 14 fighters from Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic battalions were also killed during the clashes in addition to taking over 3 tanks and devastating at least one of it. 

    Jabhat al-Nusra pulled back from Manasher al-Hajar and Warsha al-Hadid east of Nubol. Jabhat al-Nusra bombarded areas in the towns with many shells during the past few days.

