Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 1400 North Koreans fled to South Korea in 2006.

Report informs citing the TASS, Ministry of Unification of South Korea stated.

According to information, 1,414 North Koreans fled to South Korea in 2016:"This figure is more by 11% compared to 2015. The total number of North Korean defectors in South Korea reached 30,2 as of end-December."