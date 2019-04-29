Number of foreign nationals killed in Sri Lanka explosions on April 21 reaches 42 people

The number of foreign citizens who died in a series of explosions in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21 has risen to 42 people, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the island state reported

Report informs citing TASS that the list includes citizens of Bangladesh (1 person), Japan (1 person), Netherlands (1), Portugal (1), Switzerland (1), USA (1), Saudi Arabia (2), Spain (2), Turkey (2), Denmark (3), China (4), UK (6), India (11).

Moreover, there are two people with UK and US passports, two people with Australian and Sri Lankan citizenship, one person with Swiss and Dutch passports, and another with Netherlands and Sri Lanka passports.

Notably, other 12 foreign nationals are missing, may remain among the unidentified victims.

The statement also says that the bodies of 25 foreigners were sent to their home countries.