 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of deaths in blast reaches 42 in Egypt

    As a result of the explosion of a mine that remained from Israeli-Egyptian War, one child died, 3 children were injured

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people died as a result of three explosions occurred in al-Arish region located in the north of Sinai peninsula of Egypt, reached 42.

    Report informs referring to "aljazeera", the shooting occurred between security forces and armed fighters.

    One of the bombing attack was made on the military unit, while the other on the electric center.

    A mine that remained from Israeli-Egyptian War burst in the same region. As a result, 11-year-old child died and 3 children were injured.

    The number of people injured in the explosion is 70.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi