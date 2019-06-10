Notre-Dame de Paris to hold first sacrifice after fire

The first sacrifice following the fire in the Notre-Dame Paris will be held on June 15-16, Abbot of Notre Dame Patrick Chevier said in his interview to weekly Famille chretienne, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"The date that was chosen is symbolic. It will be a feast of the consecration of the Cathedral, which means the consecration of the altar. It is very important to make clear to the world that the role of the Cathedral is to show the glory of God. To celebrate the sacrament on this day, even in a very small group, will be a sign of this glory and this mercy," said Chauvet.

Notably, the biggest fire in Notre-Dame's history erupted on the evening of April 15. The spire of the Cathedral collapsed, the supporting structure was in flames. The incident may be associated with restoration work.