North, South Korea agree to resume parliamentary talks

© REUTERS

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ North and South Korea have agreed on the soonest resumption of talks between the parliaments of the two countries, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said to journalists upon return from Pyongyang to Seoul, Report informs.

"We agreed to hold parliamentary talks and enhance exchanges between local governments," the president said.

During the summit, the two sides also agreed to hold parliamentary talks and enhance exchanges between local governments.

Notably, the fifth in history inter-Korean summit (third this year) is due in Pyongyang on September 18-20. The first two were held in 2000 and 2007. The rest three took place in spring of 2018.