North Korean Vice Marshal “We're prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war “

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We're prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war," Report informs citing the BBC, North Korean Vice Marshal Choe Ryong-Hae said, adding: "We are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks."

The comments came as North Korea marked the 105th anniversary of the birth of its founding president, Kim Il-sung.

According to the information, in addition to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, the head of the State Security Department, Kim Won-Hong, attended the parade. Earlier, South Korean media reported that he was repressed.

Notably, recently the deputy head of the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Han Song Röhl, in an interview with the Associated Press, said US responsible for escalation on the Korean peninsula and DPRK is prepared to launch a "preemptive strike" against US forces in the region.