Friday is the start of North Korea's most important political meeting in 36 years: the seventh congress of the ruling Workers' Party.

Report informs citing the foreign media, thousands of delegates from around the country are in Pyongyang, the capital, whose residents have been mobilized to welcome them. But beyond the choreographed pageantry and fervor, there are reasons to watch the proceedings closely.

According to its charter, the Workers’ Party is supposed to hold its congress every five years. But this is only the seventh in the party’s 70-year history; the last one was held in 1980, before Mr. Kim was even born. Kim Il-sung was in charge then.