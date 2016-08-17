North Korea's deputy ambassador defects to South Korea - UPDATED

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea's deputy ambassador in London defected to South Korea.

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/North Korea's deputy ambassador in London has defected with his family.

Report informs citing Reuters, if confirmed, it would make it one of the most high-profile defections in recent years from the increasingly isolated country.

According to the information, a high-profile diplomat in the UK defected with his wife and son to a "third country".

The diplomat embarked on a defection journey "following a scrupulous plan" and was in the process of "landing in a third country as an asylum seeker.