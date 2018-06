Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea has reopened a hotline to South Korea, almost two years after it was disabled on the orders of leader Kim Jong-un. Report informs citing the Yonhap.

South Korea confirmed it had received a call from the North at 15:30 local time (06:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

The details of the talks are not reported.

Earlier, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to negotiate with Seoul.