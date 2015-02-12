 Top
    Close photo mode

    Normand Four talks in Minsk ended

    The negotiations continued about 14 hours

    Baku, 12 February. REPORT.AZ/. The talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been concluded.

    Report informs referring to TASS, the leaders have left the negotiations hall - first Poroshenko, then Putin, who was followed by Hollande and Merkel.

    The diplomatic marathon talks have lasted for more than 14 hours.

    The meeting is expected to result in a document on settling the conflict in Ukraine’s south-east.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi