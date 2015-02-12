Normand Four talks in Minsk ended

Baku, 12 February. REPORT.AZ/. The talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been concluded.

Report informs referring to TASS, the leaders have left the negotiations hall - first Poroshenko, then Putin, who was followed by Hollande and Merkel.

The diplomatic marathon talks have lasted for more than 14 hours.

The meeting is expected to result in a document on settling the conflict in Ukraine’s south-east.