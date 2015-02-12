Norman Four plans to sign a document of more than ten points

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Following the talks, Norman Quartet is supposed to sign a document for the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, which consists of more than a ten points.Report informs referring to TASS, a diplomatic source close to the negotiations said that not depending on how to be called the document - a statement or declaration, it is assumed that it will be marked with concrete measures to resolve the situation, about 12 -13 points. Negotiations between the presidents of Russia, Ukraine, France and the German Chancellor lasted for nearly 12 hours.