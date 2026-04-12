Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Nizar Amidi elected Iraq's president

    Other countries
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 09:21
    Nizar Amidi elected Iraq's president

    Nizar Amidi was elected Iraq's president after winning 227 of 249 votes in parliament's 2nd round on Saturday, becoming the country's 6th president since 2003, Report informs via Anadolu.

    Iraqi parliament elected Amidi, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) candidate, as the country's new president on Saturday, succeeding former President Abdul Latif Rashid.

    Amidi's victory came after he secured a majority of votes in the second round of parliamentary voting, following the failure to reach a two-thirds majority in the first round, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

    Amidi won the runoff election with 227 votes, compared to 15 votes for his opponent, Muthanna Amin, with seven invalid ballots.

    Following the official announcement of the results, he was invited to take the constitutional oath in parliament.

    Anadolu correspondent reported that 252 out of 329 members of the parliament participated in the first round.

    Under the constitution, the first round of voting requires a two-thirds majority of parliament (220 out of 329 lawmakers). If no candidate secures the required votes, the election moves to a second round requiring half-plus-one, or 165 votes.

    However, the second round of voting is held between the two candidates with the most votes, with a simple majority required to win the presidency.

    The election session was held after the Iraqi parliament postponed it for the second time in early February, following disagreements between the two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the PUK, over who would hold the presidency.

    According to the power-sharing system among political forces, the presidency is reserved for a Kurdish candidate, and the KDP and the PUK typically compete for it.

    Article 76, paragraph (A), stipulates that "the President, the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc, should form the Council of Ministers within 15 days of the date of the President's election."

    Nizar Amidi Presidential election Iraq
    Nizar Amidi İraqın yeni prezidenti olub
    Низар Амиди стал новым президентом Ирака

    Latest News

    17:13

    Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 edition

    Other countries
    17:12

    Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian ports

    Other countries
    16:58

    World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversity

    Finance
    16:51

    Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiers

    Other countries
    16:42

    Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadership

    Other countries
    16:32

    Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

    Other countries
    16:17

    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manats

    Finance
    16:10

    Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to boost Armenia's economy

    Region
    16:01

    Kazakhstan to integrate digital systems for Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed