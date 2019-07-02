Nigeria fuel tanker blast kills 50, injures 70

At least 50 people were killed and 70 injured in central Nigeria when a petrol tanker crashed off the road and exploded as people gathered fuel. Report informs citing the Haber7 that the due information was provided by the emergency services on Tuesday.

The truck overturned close to shops as it was travelling through the village of Ahumbe in Benue state on Monday.

Local residents rushed to collect the leaking gasoline but the fuel exploded, causing a blast that tore through the surrounding area.

The wounded were hospitalized

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.