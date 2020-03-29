New York launches pilot project amid coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO

New York City initiated a pilot program on March 27 that shut down several streets to traffic to boost social distancing, Report informs.

Some streets in four locations will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the program.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said the pilot project aims to reduce congestion in Central Park, which has seen a recent influx of people.

The mayor said the city would ensure people are keeping a safe distance from one another.

Report’s correspondent talked to people in Park Avenue between 28th Street and 34th Street in Manhattan borough, where hundreds of people were outside to get some fresh air.

Yusif Necati Ozer, who is originally from Turkey, noted that the project was very successful, stressing the need for implementing it in other countries, including Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The residents also voiced satisfaction with the program. According to them, walking in sunny weather will have a positive effect on people who have been anxious for days.

New York City, the largest city of the United States with a population of 20 million, is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

By Vusala Abbasova



