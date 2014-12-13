China imposes new restrictions on Muslims

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ A number of restrictions will be imposed on Muslims in China, in particular, Uighurs to perform religious rites. Report informs referring to Turkish media.

A while ago Muslims banned from fasting. Under the new rules, it will not be allowed to perform namaz (prayer) in official institutions and schools.

Those who share religious message via the internet and mobile phones will be punished.

Women, students, workers, civil servants and those who are under the age of 18 are prohibited from going to the mosque.

Vice President of the World Uyghur Congress Seyid Tümtürk said that Muslims in the Islamic world remained silent on China's repression and persecution.

The ban will come into force on January 1, 2015. Who do not follow these rules will be fined and jailed.