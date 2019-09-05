New Italian government sworn in

Today the new Italian government led by Giuseppe Conte took the oath of allegiance to the Republic in the presence of President in the Quirinal Palace, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The Ministers and the Prime Minister vowed to serve for the good of Italy and signed an oath. From the moment of taking the oath, the government is considered to be in force.

Following the ceremony, the government will move to the Chigi Palace, where it will hold its first meeting and is expected to discuss the appointment of former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni as the European Commissioner from Italy.

The New Council of Ministers consists of 22 members, where seven posts were given to women. Most of the positions (11) were won by the "Movement", which has a relative majority in the Parliament.

The current government has become the "youngest" in the history of the Italian Republic – the average age of its representatives is only 47 years.