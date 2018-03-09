New German foreign minister unveiled

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former justice minister Heiko Josef Maas will assume the position of foreign minister in the new German government headed by Angela Merkel.

Report informs, acting co-chairs of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) Andrea Nahles and Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin.

"I believe that Heiko Maas will be a very good foreign minister," Nahles stated presenting the candidacy of Maas to journalists.

She added that as the ex-minister of justice was known as an irreconcilable opponent of radicalism.